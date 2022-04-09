Bigger Concerns for Waldrum after Falcons defeat to Canada

Canada persevered for over forty-five minutes and their patience was rewarded eventually, two second half goals saw them cruise past Nigeria in an international friendly on Friday at the BC Place in Vancouver.
Jessie Flemming (51′) and Vanessa Gilles (72′) were the goal scorers for Canada, who dominated every aspect of the game and limited Nigeria to just four shots on target.
The international friendly is a double header and the teams will return to action again on Tuesday.
However this was another test for this Super Falcons and head Coach Randy Waldrum’s beyond their abilities against African teams.
Although Canada are ranked thirty-three places above Nigeria (39) in the latest FIFA coefficient of national teams, the Falcons are one of the most experienced teams in Women’s football.
But, the multiple African champions have never really managed to punch above their weight.
Waldrum’s resume includes Coaching jobs with a national team and a WSL side among several College teams, but his task to bring Nigeria within competitive reach of the biggest teams in world football could be the toughest task yet for the American.
The 65 year-old will face his first real test when the Falcons return to the Africa Women Cup of Nations later this year in Morocco.
Besides being defending champions, Nigeria is also considered one of the favorites to pick up a World Cup ticket.
Victories against Ghana and Ivory Coast in the qualifiers showed the Coach could be getting a grip on things, but, bigger issues lay ahead in the coming weeks pertaining to leadership in the team.
A new captain could be named for the Super Falcons after current one, Asisat Oshoala’s social media outburst hours before the Canada friendly – which she missed due to an injury.
Her posts revealed a potential locker room mutiny that may have been a lingering issue also facilitated by influences from the NFF.
Randy Waldrum will know to rein in his players and keep discpline in the ranks as his reputation may also depend on it.