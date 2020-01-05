Big Wins for Dakkada and Plateau, Lobi and Rivers United keeping up the Pressure

Dakkada FC are proving the surprise package of the season in the NPFL, as the newly promoted side continue their push up the log with a routine 4-1 win over Adamawa United on Sunday.

Moses Effiong grabbed a hat-trick in the home win, scoring early inside the opening minute and scored in the 17th minute after the visitors leveled.

The second half was all about Dakkada, Femi Ajayi increased their lead with a goal in the 57th minute before Effiong completed his hat-trick in the 67th minute.

While the victory saw the side return to winning ways, they moved only marginally up to 4th position in the league.

League leaders Plateau United also bounced back from the defeat in their last game with an impressive 4-0 victory over champions Enyimba in Jos.

The top four teams all picked maximum points, Lobi Stars and Rivers United who are second and third respectively won at home as well.

Lobi welcomed Sunshine Stars to Markurdi and had to wait until the 82nd minute to breach the visitors.

Ebube Duru broke the deadlock from a well placed free kick before Mumuni Abdulkareem doubled the score and wrapped up the win.

MD 12 Full Results:

Heartland 2-1 Rangers

Wikki Tourists 1-1 Katsina United

Dakkada 4-1 Adamawa United

Kano Pillars 1-1 Warri Wolves

Kwara United 2-0 Abia Warriors

Lobi Stars 2-0 Sunshine Stars

Nasarawa United 3-2 Ifeanyi Ubah

Plateau United 4-0 Enyimba

Rivers United 2-0 MFM FC

..

Jigawa GS 0-1 Akwa United