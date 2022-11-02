Big Win! Rivers United blitz past Al Nasr in CAFCC qualifier

Rivers United eased past Al Nasr Benghazi in the first-leg CAF Confederation Cup qualifier at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on Wednesday.
The hosts raced into a 3-0 lead in the first half courtesy goals from Joseph Onoja (12′), Enyinnaya Kazie (15′) and Paul Acquah (44′).
After the restart Rivers United continued with the goal rain and two more completed blew the Libya side away.
Nigeria international Ebube Duru scored from the penalty spot fifteen minutes in before Malachi Ohawuma closed the game out with a 72nd minute strike.