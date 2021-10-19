Big W for Awaziem against Kayserispor… Okereke, Ebuehi also win in Italy

Chidozie Awaziem played the entire duration as Alanyaspor won 6-3 against Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Awaziem got into the referee’s book in the encounter, the first at the club, while Alanyaspor continued their resurgent form with him in the side.

The Northern based club have only conceded five times since his arrival.

Okereke, Ebuehi pick up Win against 10-man Fiorentina

In Italy, David Okereke played 40minutes for Venezia in their 1-0 win against Fiorentina.

Okereke has one goal in seven appearances for the newly promoted outfit but was wasteful on the day.

Venezia Coach Paolo Zanetti has challenged him to become more productive in front of goal, because the team depends on it.

The hosts also had Tyronne Ebuehi clocking 90 minutes on the night and it was his first win with the team.