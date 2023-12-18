Big Night for Aribo in Southampton Draw

Joe Aribo made an appearance for Southampton in a 1-1 draw against Coventry in the Championship.
The midfielder has not enjoyed the best of times in England after a promising start to life at the club, but the club’s inconsistencies in recruiting managers played a part in their relegation from the Premier League last season.
So far this season, Southampton have played twenty-one times, out of which Aribo has played 15 games, and 4 points above West Brom rooting them firm in fourth place.
Aribo played the entire duration of the game and from the middle of the park, was able to complete 92percent of the passes he attempted, completed 1 long pass, attempted 2 crosses but one hit his target.
He played one shot at goal but it went just wide. He attempted a 14 ground duels and came out victorious six times, intercepting the ball once, he also made four good tackles in the game.
Southampton will be looking to end their consecutive draws as they play at home against Blackburn Rovers in their next game on Saturday.