Big Moment! Oshoala fires Barcelona into Spanish Cup Final

Reigning African footballer of the year Asisat Oshoala was on target for Barcelona feminine against Atletico Madrid on Thursday in a Supercopa Femenina semi-final match.

Asisat scored in the 43rd-minute guide Barca into the final as they defeat fierce rivals Atleti 3-2 at the Estadio El Helmántico.

A Patri Guijarro and Lieke Martens scored the other goals to handed Lluís Cortés‘ ladies the much needed victory in a tough encounter.

Oshoala who is nicknamed “Nigerian killer” by Barcelona fans, has now scored 17 goals across all competitions for the Catalan giants.

The forward and her teammates grabbed the headline same night their male counterparts led by Lionel Messi were eliminated from the Copa del Rey after losing 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao at San Mames.

Rangers’ Injury Woes Worsens Ahead of Crunch Akwa United Clash

Rangers International have suffered a big blow ahead of their Super Sunday Nigeria Professional Football League clash with Akwa United.

The Flying Antelopes are likely to be without Chiamaka Madu, Uwadiegwu Egwu and Ifeanyi George for the game against the promise keepers at the nest of Champions on Sunday in Uyo.

The four key players failed to recover from injuries sustained while in action against Al-Masry SC and Lobi Stars last Sunday and Wednesday in the CAF Confederation Cup and NPFL respectively.

The news is a big blow for the Salisu Yusuf-tutored side as they continue their top flight survival battle.

Rangers held title chasing Lobi Stars to a 1-1 draw in a reschedule game in Makurdi on Wednesday.

At the weekend, they will be hoping to continue with their run of impressive results when they face Akwa United, who themselves have been on a resurgent path under Manager Kennedy Boboye.

The latter was appointed after the sacking of John Obuh following a string of bad results.