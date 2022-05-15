Big Decision awaits Chima Akas after Belenenses Relegate

With one season left on his contract Chima Akas may consider his future at Belenenses after the club were officially relegated from the Primeira Liga.
Akas, 25, was a regular this season for Belenenses, making 25 appearances in the league and even played as captain on some occasions.
The LB joined the Portuguese club from Kalmar FF in 2019 and extended twice to see his contract run until June 2023.
On Saturday, he was involved in the crucial game against fellow relegation battlers, Arouca, on the final match day at the Estádio Municipal de Arouca..
However, Nuno Oliveira’s side really only had half a chance to sneak into the playoff spot at the expense of Moreirense, but they still fell short.
