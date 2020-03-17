Big blow for Salisu Yusuf as Ifeanyi George is ruled out for four weeks

Rangers international of Enugu midfielder Ifeanyi George will be unavailable for selection for the team’s upcoming matches as he failed to recover from injury.

Rangers through their official twitter handle on Monday announced that the influential midfielder with four of action for further four weeks .

The Flying Antelopes assistant captain has been battling to stay fit in recent weeks and missed the team’s hard fought victory over Rivers United at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium on Sunday.

The news is a big blow to coach Salisu Yusuf who’s hoping to have all his players available at this important part of the season.

Ifeanyi George absence is no doubt a set back for the team’s continental ambition as his teammates will miss his leadership qualities on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Rangers are unbeaten in their last four league matches and have kept clean sheets in all the games as well.

They are currently fifth on the Nigeria professional football league table with 35 points.