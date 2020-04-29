Biffo backs Rohr over NPFL Players Snub, insists They’re too Inconsistent to play in Super Eagles

NPFL Coach Abdullahi Biffo has backed Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr’s decision to overlook Nigeria based players for selection into the senior national team, because ‘they don’t meet the quality and standard’ at the level.

Biffo, who is the head Coach of Kwara United and has also previously worked with Katsina United and Abia Warriors believes Nigerian footballers, who play their club football in the Country aren’t consistent and over the years have failed to step up.

‘It’s hard to not see reasons with the Super Eagles Manager because NPFL players haven’t proven they deserve such opportunity,’ said the Kwara United Boss.

‘These players do so well at the U17 level but when they reach the U20s they fade away, how then can you trust their transition into the senior team? They can’t compare to those based in Europe,’ Biffo argued.

‘But I would suggest players step up and also the league improves to help Mr. Rohr and the players themselves.’