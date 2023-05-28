Beyond Limits Promoted! Goalkeeper Earns Praises From Legendary Father

Goalkeeper Daniel Aiyenugba of Beyond Limits (Remo Stars Club B) has received a lot of appreciation from his father, former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba for helping his club get a promotion to the Nigeria National League (NNL).
At the Osogbo Township Stadium, Remo Stars B beat First Bank 4-0 in one Nationwide League One playoff game.
The 14-year-old Daniel Aiyenugba was instrumental to the club’s promotion.
With Daniel’s performance, in the opinion of his legendary father, Dele Aiyenugba, who won the NPFL and CAF Champions League titles with Enyimba, has a very bright future ahead of him.
“It’s just God all through; Daniel was superb today as he made some impressive saves for his team,” the Senior Aiyenugba stated.
“I’m a proud father as he is boldly taking over the big gloves from me. With his display today, I’m very confident he has a bright future ahead of him.”
Proud Moments for Father, former @NGSuperEagles and present @KwaraUnitedFC Goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba as son Daniel Aiyenuga takes over his 🧤 gloves.
Daniel’s sensational saves and sharp reflexes ensured @Beyond_LimitsFA defeated @FirstBankngr FC 1-4. #PromotionPlayOff#NLO23 pic.twitter.com/V51eQPKwCw
