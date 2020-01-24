Best Fans in the World! Stephen Eze Farewell Message to Lokomotiv Plovdiv

Nigerian defender Stephen Eze is excited to complete his move to Kazakhstan Premier League side, Tobol Kost.

Eze ended his two year association with Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Plovdiv, joining the Kazakhstan side on a free transfer until the end of the year.

Eze enjoyed a very good period with Plovdiv where he made over 50 appearances in all competitions for the Club.

On Instagram, the Nigerian Center Half sent an emotional farewell message to fans of his former team:

“GOODBYE | As I begin the journey of the next phase in my football career, it’s time to say thank you to everyone at Lokomotiv Plovdiv FC; the management, the players, the physiotherapists, the coaching team, the back room staff and everyone who has made my time at the club memorable! You have helped me grow as a footballer and I will always be grateful for that 🏾!

“To our fans, where do I begin to thank you for your tremendous support! From the time I arrived in Plovdiv you have made me feel more than welcome, cheered for me, encouraged me, stood by me in my good days and even on the not-so-good one’s, and always given me the strength and encouragement to do my best on the pitch!

“You are the best fans in the world, and I will never forget your kindness and will be forever grateful for your love and support! It’s Adios for now, but Plovdiv will always stay in my heart ️️! #StephenEze #ThankYouPlovdiv

“Excited to be joining FC Tobol @fctobol, one of the top premier league teams in Kazakhstan. I am motivated and looking forward to bringing all my experiences and energy to help my team finish top of the table!

“I wish to thank God for his mercies and a special thanks to my agent & management team for making this happen 🏾. I pray for a good year ahead and as always your support will keep me going 🏾. I dedicate this to my Mom, whose presence I miss every day and whose prayers have taken me this far ahead. Love you always, Mama.”