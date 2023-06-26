Players AbroadWorld Football Besiktas Intent on Capturing Iheanacho, Make First Offer By Joseph Obisesan - June 26, 2023 0 88 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Kelechi Iheanacho applauds the fans after the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) According to reports in Turkey, Super Lig club Besiktas have made an offer for Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho. The details of the offer and any further negotiations between the clubs or the player have not been disclosed. Besiktas have reportedly offered a one-year loan deal to Leicester City for Iheanacho, with the Turkish club covering the player’s annual salary of two million euros. The Turkish club’s pursuit of a new striker has intensified following Cenk Tosun’s injury, making Iheanacho an even more attractive target for them. It appears that there is considerable interest in the Nigerian, from several clubs including Everton, Burnley and Nottingham Forest. However, Besiktas is reported to be leading the race for his signature after initiating contact with Leicester City. The Turkish club is said to be interested in securing Iheanacho’s services on loan, with an option to make the transfer permanent.