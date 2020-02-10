Berbatov wants Ighalo to excel at Man United

Former Manchester United striker, Damitar Berbatov has issued his backing for Odion Ighalo to excel at the club.

The Red Devils snapped up the former Nigeria international on loan for the remainder of the Premier League season on the final day of January transfer window.

Ighalo will be tasked with providing cover for Marcus Rashford during the England international’s recovery from a serious back problem that he suffered last month.

The 30-year-old’s transfer was slightly controversial given that Ighalo has spent the past two-and-the-half-year in the Chinese Super League since his departure from Watford in 2017.

Manchester United had been linked with some top names such as Paris Saint Germain forward Edinson Cavani before the 20-time English champions ultimately swooped for Ighalo.

The former Red Devil forward Berbatov believes Ighalo will be a good addition to the Manchester United team.

“I think it’s a good move for United because Ighalo has played in the Premier League, and did well with Watford, so he will know what to expect,” Berbatov told Betfair as quoted by Metro.

“He’s scored plenty of goals in China and his record for Nigeria is impressive too. I want to see him play as soon as possible because I’m curious to see how he will fit in to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.”

“Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both like to cut in from the left so United have arguably lacked a natural number nine this season. That’s what Ighalo should give them and I will be interested to see how they play with him in the side.”

Ighalo has been included in Manchester United’s Europa League squad and could make his debut when the Old Trafford outfittake on Chelsea in a Premier League tie on February 17.