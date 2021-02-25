Benin Republic Striker Predicts comfortable win over Super Eagles in AFCON Qualifier

Benin Republic star Razak Omotoyossi has predicted that Nigeria’s qualification for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations will go down the wire.

Nigeria sit top of Group L with 8 points from four games and are just one point better than Beni Republic.

However, Omotoyossi believes that will change, when the sides meet in the second-leg of the AFCON qualifiers.

Speaking with footballlive, the Striker who has earned 58 caps for the Squirrels of Benin described the Super Eagles as a formidable squad but insists they’ll have to worked twice as hard and be better organized to face Benin at home.

The former Metz Striker predicted victory for Michel Dussuyer’s side.

“I believe Benin will win 2-0, but you must tell Mr. Musa (Ahmed) to prepare the team, as the captain,” said Omotoyossi.

Nigeria won the reverse fixture, the Super Eagles picking up a 2-1 victory in Uyo.

