Benfica denies Noni Madueke and PSV Champions League group stage ticket

(lr) Alejandro Grimaldo, Noni Madueke, Joao Mario during the Champions League play-offs match between PSV Eindhoven and Benfica at Philips stadium. (Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)

PSV will play in the Europa League group stage this season after a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Benfica.

Benfica played with 10 men for 58 minutes in the second-leg of the tie at the Philips Stadion, and Noni Madueke was in action for 70 minutes.
Madueke was uncharacteristically below average on Tuesday night, only managing to pull a few strings with is creative play.
However the visitors were resolute in defence and held on for dear life to force a goalless result and punch the ticket for this season’s UCL group stage.

 

Draw for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League will hold August 26.

