Benfica denies Noni Madueke and PSV Champions League group stage ticket

PSV will play in the Europa League group stage this season after a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Benfica.
Benfica played with 10 men for 58 minutes in the second-leg of the tie at the Philips Stadion, and Noni Madueke was in action for 70 minutes.
Madueke was uncharacteristically below average on Tuesday night, only managing to pull a few strings with is creative play.
However the visitors were resolute in defence and held on for dear life to force a goalless result and punch the ticket for this season’s UCL group stage.
Draw for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League will hold August 26.