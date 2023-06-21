Bendel Insurance wins Federation Cup, Seal CAF Confederation Cup ticket

Bendel Insurance during the Federation Cup semi-final match against Warri Wolves. Photo | Brila Media

Bendel Insurance defeated Enugu Rangers 1-0 to win the 2023 Federation Cup, at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, on Wednesday.

The triumph marks the first time in 43 years since Insurance has won the FA Cup, a feat that has been long-awaited by the club’s supporters.

 

 

It was the Clubs third meeting in the Cup finals (1978, 1981 and 2023), and on all occasions the newly crowned Champions had prevailed.

However, it was Insurance that prevailed, thanks to a solitary goal from Imade Osarenkhoe, that was scored from the spot just before the end of the first half.

With this victory, Bendel Insurance will represent Nigeria in the CAF Confederation Cup, capping a season that saw them lose just twice in 28 games.

The club will also receive 15 million Naira as prize money for lifting the trophy.

