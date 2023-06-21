Bendel Insurance wins Federation Cup, Seal CAF Confederation Cup ticket

Excruciating, Rough, Arduous & Energy Sapping with a lot of sacrifices!

We journeyed through Lagos, Calabar & Onitsha enroute to the final

Right there on the Asaba Soil, the trophy we last won 43 years ago is back in the cabinet!

ROUSING ENDING!

Adaaaaaaaa BENDEL!#FedCup23 pic.twitter.com/BaAnLezL5t

— Bendel Insurance FC Official (@BendelInsurance) June 21, 2023