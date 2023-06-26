Bendel Insurance Offers Federation Cup winning Coach Odigie New Contract

Joseph Obisesan
Bendel Insurance Coach, Monday Odigie.

Bendel Insurance head Coach, Monday Odigie is on the verge of extending his contract with the Club.

Insurance and Odigie have reached an agreement; the formalities of the contract extension are being finalized.

 

According to reports, the Coach will receive a better contract as a result of the team’s successful campaign last season.

 

In the NPL last season, Odigie led Insurance to a record-breaking 21-match unbeaten streak.

Bendel Insurance secured a CAF Confederation Cup spot after their Federation Cup triumph.

