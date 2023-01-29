Bench role for Bassey as Ajax pick up first League Win since October

Calvin Bassey came off the bench in the final moments of the Eredivisie game between Ajax and Excelsior on Sunday.
Bassey was named as a substitute by new Ajax coach, Johnny Heitinga, who took over days after he sacking of Alfred Schreuder.
The defender came off the bench in the 79th minute, replacing Steven Berghuis, as the Eredivisie champions proceeded to protect their 3-1 lead.
However, they’d go on to score a fourth goal, Devyne Rensch scored in the 83rd minute getting his name on the score sheet alongside Mohammed Kudus (61′), Davy Klaassen (45′) and Dusan Tadic (15′).
Redouan el Yaakoubi scored for the hosts, in the 36th minute, but it turned out as a mere consolation as ajax got their title defence back on track.
The Amsterdam club were winless in seven previous league games and picked only six points in that run.
Ajax moved to fourth place in the standings but are still five points off leaders Feyenoord.