Bench role for Bassey as Ajax pick up first League Win since October

Ajax Coach Johnny Heitinga and Calvin Bassey. (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Calvin Bassey came off the bench in the final moments of the Eredivisie game between Ajax and Excelsior on Sunday.

Bassey was named as a substitute by new Ajax coach, Johnny Heitinga, who took over days after he sacking of Alfred Schreuder.

The defender came off the bench in the 79th minute, replacing Steven Berghuis, as the Eredivisie champions proceeded to protect their 3-1 lead.

However, they’d go on to score a fourth goal, Devyne Rensch scored in the 83rd minute getting his name on the score sheet alongside Mohammed Kudus (61′), Davy Klaassen (45′) and Dusan Tadic (15′).

Redouan el Yaakoubi scored for the hosts, in the 36th minute, but it turned out as a mere consolation as ajax got their title defence back on track.

The Amsterdam club were winless in seven previous league games and picked only six points in that run.

Ajax moved to fourth place in the standings but are still five points off leaders Feyenoord.

 

 

Quite night for Simon against Clermont

In France on Sunday, Moses Simon got seventy-four minutes of action in the Ligue 1 clash between Clermont Foot and Nantes at Stade Gabriel Montpied.

The game ended in a stalemate, with the goalkeepers on both ends appreciating the clean sheets.

Simon managed one shot on target but also enjoyed amount of time on the ball with 34 touches and 21 passes. He also recorded 1 interception and lost possession 3 times.

Antoine Kombouare’s side stretched their unbeaten run to six games in the league – 8 in all competitions.

The Canaries are now in 13th position and are just seven points off the relegation zone.

