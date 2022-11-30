Belgium suffering from Lack of Unity – Ikpeba

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
101
Belgium's Spanish coach Roberto Martinez during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match against Morocco. (Photo by Liu Lu/VCG via Getty Images)

Ex Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba has blasted the Belgian National team’s abysmal display so far at the ongoing FIFA world cup in Qatar.

Belgium have struggled to put in a good display that befits their position as the second ranked team by FIFA.

The Red Devils only managed to beat Canada 1-nil and that was after Alphonso Davis failed to convert his spot kick, before deservedly losing 2-0 to Morocco.

The result leaves them with a mountain to climb as they face last edition’s finalists, Croatia in a make or mar game, that would either seal qualification to the next round or send them packing early from the tournament.

 

When trying to point out reasons for Belgium’s struggles, Victor Ikpeba told FL observed that Roberto Martinez’s side look like a tired team.

The Belgium squad has an average age of over 30 years; one of the oldest squad in this tournament, with key players like Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard, Kelvin De Bruyne and Jan Vertonghen into their thirties.

He also pointed out that the absence of Romelu Lukaku was a reason for their poor attacking form as the striker has only been fit enough to play 10 minutes in the defeat against Morocco.

Ikpeba also blasted the lack of unity within the squad, which according to the former striker has hindered them from maximizing the potential of the squad.

The former Nigeria striker insists that Eden Hazard has no business starting for the team.

“Belgium looked tired, Lukaku’s absence is also a problem. Belgium struggled to beat Canada,” Ikpeba said.

“You can’t be 2nd in the world and not play the best of football for the kind of talent that they have.”

“Talented players cannot excel because they are suffering from lack of unity.

“Roberto Martinez recently complained of internal issues, unhappy stars are not playing”

“They need to compete as they have not competed in the last two games; they didn’t deserve to beat Canada. It was only because of the missed penalty.

“Hazard’s lack of playing time should not see him start.”

Roberto Martinez had earlier admitted that the team suffered from Internal issues.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here