Belgium suffering from Lack of Unity – Ikpeba

Ex Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba has blasted the Belgian National team’s abysmal display so far at the ongoing FIFA world cup in Qatar.
Belgium have struggled to put in a good display that befits their position as the second ranked team by FIFA.
The Red Devils only managed to beat Canada 1-nil and that was after Alphonso Davis failed to convert his spot kick, before deservedly losing 2-0 to Morocco.
The result leaves them with a mountain to climb as they face last edition’s finalists, Croatia in a make or mar game, that would either seal qualification to the next round or send them packing early from the tournament.