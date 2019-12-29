Beautiful Moment! Dramatic Late win for Bursaspor excites Abdullahi

A 91st minute strike secured Bursaspor’s 2-1 victory at home against league leaders Hatayspor on Saturday, and it was the perfect way to close what has been a topsy turvy year for Nigerian defender Shehu Abdullahi.

Abdullahi played the duration of the game, in his 17th league appearance this season as the Green Crocodiles continue their push for promotion back to the Super Lig.

The 26 year-old tweeted after the game:

Late drama and beautiful moment for us against Hatayspor. Important three points at home in our last game of the year. Holiday next up with friends and family, a short break from football. I’m excited to end the year with a victory.

For Club he has showed some consistency, but for Country the player has struggled for form and played only 41 minutes in Nigeria’s 2019 AFCON campaign.

The new year could hold some promise for the player when Nigeria returns to action in the qualifying campaigns for the 2021 AFCON and FIFA 2022 World Cup.