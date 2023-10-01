Players AbroadWorld Football Beale Gone! What Fate Awaits Dessers, Balogun at Rangers By Adebanjo - October 2, 2023 0 73 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Cyriel Dessers in training with Rangers. Photo | Rangers Rangers have fired Michael Beale on Sunday, after the team’s Premiership match against Aberdeen. Beale had been in charge of the Gers since November 2022, but a string of poor results and underperforming recruits saw the club wield the axe. In the summer, the 43 year-old sanctioned the transfer of Cyriel Dessers and signing of free agent Leon Balogun. Dessers has been involved in 13 competitive games for Rangers, but the Forward has only 3 goals – 1 in the league – to show. Balogun has only played once in the league and got 57minutes in the League Cup. The 35 year-old CB has been hindered by injuries, mostly, and his contract runs until May 2024. In a statement released, Sunday, the club explained that, “Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect.” Beales’ Coaching staff were all let go as well and Steven Davis was named as interim boss. On Sunday, Aberdeen beat Rangers 3-1 at the Ibrox Stadium, Dessers played for 84minutes before he was substituted for Zak Lovelace. The Gers are currently third in the standings, 7 points behind leaders and defending champions Celtic.