Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund Jostle to sign Nigeria Whizz-kid

Seyi Alao
Babajide David Akintola of Rosenborg (L) vies for the ball with Marcos Acuna of Sporting (R) during UEFA Europa League football match between Sporting CP vs Rosenborg BK, in Lisbon, on October 24, 2019. (Photo by Carlos Palma/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in new Nigerian prodigy Babajide David who is currently with Danish side FC Midtjylland.

Babajide enjoyed a successful loan spell with Norwegian side Rosenborg where he scored 5 goals (2 goals, 3 assists) in 11 appearances combined in Champions league qualifiers and the Europa league this season.

 

The 23-year-old Babajide has also been linked with a potential permanent move to Rosenborg following his outstanding performances in just concluded season.

 

The German clubs are said to be interested in the attacker because he’s still in developmental stage and can go on to become a world class player .

 

Dortmund’s scout have watch the players several time and are ready to bring into their young squad in January, with many believed he can replace Chelsea bound Jadon Sancho.

 

Since moving to Europe in 2014, Babajide has enjoyed a successful loan spell with Thisted, Jerv, FK Haugesund.

