Bayern Munich 5-1 FC Koln : A Game to Forget for Dennis Emmanuel

Bayern Munich trounced FC Koln 5-1 and for Dennis Emmanuel it was another disappointing show as he continues the search for his first Bundesliga goal.

On his 5th league appearance for Koln, Dennis endured a difficult game; registered zero shot, lost possession twice and committed an error leading to goal.

Cameroon’s Maxim Choupo-Moting opened the floodgates just 18 minutes into the game, before League’s top scorer Robert Lewandowski doubled for the hosts.

Despite his struggles during the game, Dennis still put in some defensive work, registering 3 tackles and as many successful dribbles.

However he was replaced before the restart, with 18 year-old Jan Thielmann coming on in his place.

The visitors halved the deficit in the 49th minute, but Lewandowski got another, restoring Bayern’s two-goal lead.

Sergey Gnabry added a brace to complete the routing to hand Koln their third biggest defeat of the season since losing 5-0 to Freiburg in January.

FC Koln were left in 14th position, three points from the drop zone with 11 games to go.