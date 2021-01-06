Bayer Leverkusen wants Super Eagles Striker Olayinka

German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly interested in signing Slavia Prague forward Peter Olayinka according to German news outlet Kicker.

Kicker claims the forward is on the radar of the Bundesliga club who are looking to boost their attacking options.

Olayinka caught the attention of Leverkusen coaches during the side’s Europa League clash against Slavia Prague, when he scored the winning goal the win them in the Europa League game.

The Forward recently signed a new deal with the Czech champions and Leverkusen will have to table a offer for the Nigerian if they are to stand a chance of snapping him up this January.

Although it is unclear if Leverkusen have opened talks with Slavia Prague for the striker, but reports revealed the 25-year-old could be allowed to leave for a fee around €10 million.