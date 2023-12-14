Bayer Leverkusen on the Hunt to Replace Victor Boniface

Bayer Leverkusen, currently leading the Bundesliga table are actively searching for a striker to fill the void left by Victor Boniface during his absence at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January.
The move is aimed at ensuring squad depth and maintaining competitiveness upon Boniface’s return from the tournament.
According to reports from German sports magazine Kicker, Leverkusen are keen on securing a forward who can seamlessly cover for Boniface during his AFCON commitments and complement him upon his return.
With Patrik Schick still in the recovery phase from a long-term injury, Leverkusen faces uncertainties about his ability to handle the demands of playing regularly.
The potential absence of Boniface due to AFCON could see him miss up to six games, including crucial fixtures such as the DFB Cup quarter-final clash with Stuttgart and a significant match against Bayern Munich.
Additionally, Leverkusen could also face the absence of key players such as Edmond Tapsoba, Odilon Kossounou, Amine Adli, and Nathan Tella due to their potential involvement in AFCON.
The club’s decision to reinforce the squad reflects their ambition to navigate through a challenging period and sustain their title charge in the Bundesliga.