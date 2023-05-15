Nigerian League Teibowei Upbeat About Bayelsa United Premier League Status For Next Season By Joseph Obisesan - May 15, 2023 0 70 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Photo | Twitter (channelstv) Bayelsa United head Coach, Deprieye Teibowei is confident the team will play in the Premier League next season. Currently 8th in their group, Bayelsa United are fighting to remain in the elite division. To guarantee their spot, they must seal maximum points against Niger Tornadoes, in the final matchday of the season, at the Samson Siasia stadium in Yenagoa. “We are hopeful of retaining our Premier League status. We are going to play for victory against Niger Tornadoes to make our supporters smile,” said Tiebowei.