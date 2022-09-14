Bayelsa Queens battle ready for CAF Women’s Champions League Title

Bayelsa Queens Manager, Coach Domo Okara, has set a winning target for his side at the this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League.
Nigeria’s only representative at the inaugural edition of the competition last year, Rivers Angels, were ousted before the semi finals of the tournament
Bearing this performance in mind, Coach Domo has tasked his team with going for the grand prize of the title itself even against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Coach Domo Okara, in a chat with FL said he has enough quality in his side to challenge favorable against all comers.
Bayelsa Queens qualified as 2022 CAF WAFU Zone B Qualifiers champions, and would be in the competition with six other clubs from across different zones in the continent.