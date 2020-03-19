Bauchi FA assures Players Will be Paid During Coronavirus Break in NPFL

Wikki Tourists will continue to pay its players in spite of the suspension of the current NPFL season according to Bauchi State FA chairman Patrick Pascal.

The Nigeria football Federation announced Wednesday that it has suspended all forms of football activities for four weeks and the LMC also shutdown the NPFL 2019-20 season after Wednesday’s matches.

In recent times football clubs in the country have adopted the no work no pay policy in spite of players still under contract.

Pascal told footballlive that the FA will ensure that Wikki Tourists players are not denied their dues and assured they are considered civil servants of the State.

The former Super Eagles player and current team coordinator insists the welfare of Wikki Tourists players in these times will be given priority.

“I am one of them. I will fight for them. We will fight for them to get anything due them, financially,” the FA Chairman said.

“They are like civil servants and we will make sure to put their welfare on the front burner.”

Pascal also informed that the team will remain in camp where they’ll continue to train and stay fit as well as be observed.

Sports activities in the country have been suspended by the government as part of measure to curtail the spread of COVID-19.