Bassey picks up Individual award for Stellar season

Chiseled like a Roman bust and solid in defence like a tank, little wonder this season Calvin Bassey has been quite reliable for Rangers at the back in all competitions.
That dependable form has earned the 22 year-old Bassey honors at the Club’s end of the season award ceremony where he was voted Men’s Young Player of the Year.
The Nigerian has made 44 appearances across all competitions for Rangers and scored 5 times.
He was deployed as a LB as well as a CB, the latter being an alternative position.
Although there has been ongoing debates over where he’s most effective, Bassey has appeared 19 times as a CB for the Gers this season and they lost only twice.