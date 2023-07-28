Players AbroadWorld Football Bassey Fulham Medicals Scheduled By Adebanjo - July 28, 2023 0 57 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Bassey voted MoTM. Nigerian defender, Calvin Bassey, is set to undergo medical tests in the United States (US) as part of preparations for his summer transfer to Fulham. News of Bassey’s medical was revealed by Fabrizio Romano on Thursday. The update comes after Romano’s initial report last week, indicating the Nigerian’s impending move to Fulham. Fulham and Ajax agreed on a fee, and the deal will cost the Premier League team around £18 million (€21 million), according to reports. Bassey’s current deal at Ajax, whom he joined last summer from Rangers for €23m, has four years left on it.