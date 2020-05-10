Bartholomew Ogbeche Wins Goal of the Year in India

Former Super Eagles Forward Bartholomew Ogbeche has won the Indian premier league fans goal of the season award for the 2019/2020 campaign.

Ogbeche won the award after scooping total number of 61.27% of votes to see off competition from Brazilian born Chennaiyin forward Rafeal Crivellaro.

Ogbeche, took to his social media handle to celebrate the rare award and thanked all the fans that voted for him.

“You want to talk about the realest fans ? 😊 I’ve got them, and yes, I’m a blessed guy 🙏🏿 ! You all are nothing but true-blues ❤️ ! This is very humbling and I’d like to congratulate @rafeal.crivellaro as well as all the other nominees. A big thank you to all who voted for me. Much ❤️ and respect to my coaches and teammates who have put me on this pedestal,” he posted.

Ogbeche has been in fine form for his club scoring 15 goals in 16 appearances in this current campaign.

Ogbeche who played for French giants Paris Saint German was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2002 Korea/Japan FIFA World Cup and made two appearances against Argentina and Sweden.

He made 11 appearances of the Super Eagles Of Nigeria scoring 3 goals from 2002 to 2004.