Baribote Slams LMC, Claims League Body is Promoting Illegality

Former chairman of Nigeria Premier League, Victor Baribote, says its wrong for Club owners to make pronouncement for other independent leagues in the country.

The former NFF vice president said other leagues should be the top priority of the NFF and should not be left stranded at the expense of the NPFL.

Following the suspension of the 2019/2020 football season in Nigeria due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the League Management Company, NPFL’s governing body has ruled that there will be no promotion or relegation this season.

The LMC also agreed to adopt the Point Per Game (PPG) framework to determine which teams will compete in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup next season.

Reacting to the development, Baribote opined that the same framework should be used to determine the relegation and promotion of teams to the top division.

“Illegality has eaten deep into the system and orderliness and peace shall return whenever we learn to play by the rules,” Baribote expressed in an online forum, FUBF.

“lf at the end of the day we decided to crown Plateau United as number one, which ever format we decide to employ meaning that the number one team on the log is the winner.

“Whichever strategy used to determine those that will represent the country in CAF competitions, we should also adopt that system to determine who goes down.

“ln every contest, there must be a winner and there must be a loser. So at the end of the day, we must be told who is going down.

“It’s laughable for club chairmen to decide for other leagues, we are just swimming in ignorance. FIFA/NFF statues dictate that all affiliates should determine their affairs without external influence.

“It is wrong for NPFL Club Owners to make a pronouncement for other independent leagues who are affiliate of their own rights, where did the football committee of NFF derive their power from to be the mouth piece of any league and to decide who goes up and who goes down?”