Barcelona to rival Real Madrid for Osimhen

La Liga rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to go head to head over Lille striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

Both sides are likely to strengthen ahead of the 2020-21 season, with Quique Setien and Barcelona likely to highlight more cover in attacking areas as a priority in the coming months.

According to reports in French newspaper Le10 Sport, both sides contacted the Ligue 1 club during the January transfer window about a potential move for the Nigerian.

Their advances for Osimhen who joined from Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg last summer in a €13.5m deal, were rejected by Christophe Galtier’s side in January.

The forward has caught the eye for club and country so far this season, with 16 goals in 32 goals in all competitions for Lille, and four goals in seven games for the Super Eagles.

Lille are reported to be willing to consider bids in the region of €35m for Osimhen, who still has another four and a half years to run on his contract at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.