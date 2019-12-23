Barcelona celebrates CAF POTY Nominee Asisat Oshoala

Barcelona have hailed striker Asisat Oshoala after making the final shortlist for the 2019 CAF Women’s Player of the Year award.

Oshoala remains in contention for the award after the CAF released the final three shortlist on Sunday.

The three-time winner will go up against Njoya Ajara of Cameroon and current holder Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa.

Barcelona took to social media to congratulate the Super Falcons striker for making the final cut.

“Asisat Oshoala, among three finalists of the African Player of the Year award. Go Zee!” Barcelona Ladies Twitter handle wrote.

🔝 @AsisatOshoala, entre les 3 finalistes del premi a la Jugadora Africana de l’any 👏 Go Zee! #FCBFemeni https://t.co/4TTsyiGmX9 pic.twitter.com/ZN7Zy8lL3H — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) December 22, 2019

The winner will be announced at the Awards Gala which will take place on Thursday, January 7, 2020 in Hurghada, Egypt.