Barcelona among European Teams Eyeing Golden Eaglets Defender

Sevilla FC of Spain, Anderlecht FC, and Gent FC of Belgium have also tabled a bid for Lawali.

At this developmental stage, the family source said; “They are considering the best offer for the boy. Considering a lot of factors, with career growth as a priority.” pic.twitter.com/BhBdaTvPCx

— Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) May 15, 2023