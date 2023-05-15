Barcelona among European Teams Eyeing Golden Eaglets Defender

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
117
Nigeria U17 MNT
Nigeria U17 MNT at the CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria. Photo | Twitter (totorimaster)

According to reports, Golden Eaglets defender Yahaya Lawali, has been contacted by LaLiga champions Barcelona after his impressive showing at the CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Barcelona are the only club reported to have interests in Lawali, a number of Belgian and French clubs have also, reportedly contacted the right-back.

 

 

The 16-year-old Zamfara-born defender was named in the group stage best eleven having won the man-of-the-match award in consecutive games against Zambia and Morocco.

 

 

He was also named among the 2022 WAFU U17 Cup best players of the tournament.

 

Per Adepoju Tobi Samuel Sevilla FC of Spain, Anderlecht FC, and Gent FC of Belgium have also tabled a bid for Lawali.

 

 

At this developmental stage, the family source said; “They are considering the best offer for the boy. Considering a lot of factors, with career growth as a priority.”

 

Yahaya Lawali plays for local academy, Mahanaim FC, but was one of Nigeria’s stand out players at the U17 Cup of Nations, where the team was eliminated in the quarter-final.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here