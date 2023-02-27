Bang Bang!! Terem Moffi Finally Opens His OGC Nice Goal Account

Its been a long time coming (three games actually), but Terem Moffi has finally found the back of the net for OGC Nice.
Moffi scored twice and got his first assist of the season in a display that proved why OGC Nice paid upwards of €30 million to secure his signature.
Didier Digard’s side are unbeaten in eight games and again won 3-0 against AS Monaco in convincing fashion.
Coming into this game on the back of a midweek Europa League exit, a slow start was the last thing Monaco needed, but that’s exactly what happened as Dante’s sumptuous 50-yard pass found the run of Moffi, who controlled the ball with a touch, before finishing off superbly in the opening eight minutes.
The Nigerian’s second goal soon arrived and this time the architect was Khéphren Thuram, who pushed in a delicate ball, which the Striker finished confidently.
Terem Moffi really commanded the show and was once again decisive in Nice’s third, returning the favor to Thuram when he put the ball on the board for the Frenchman to tap home from the edge of the box to wrap up the game.
Monaco tried to force a response but all questions asked of OGC Nice defense was superbly answered by Jordan Lotomba, who was a wall between the stick to earn a deserving clean sheet.
The brace moves the 23 year-old’s goal tally in Ligue 1 record to 14 goals in 22 appearances.