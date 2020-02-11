Balogun targets Championship debut for Wigan

Nigeria international Leon Balogun could make his much-awaited Championship debut for Wigan Athletic in the home game against Middlesbrough on Tuesday(today).

Balogun joined the Lactics last month on loan until the end of the 2019/2020 season in order to reignite his career having found game time hard to come at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 31-year-old centre-back had failed to muster a single EPL appearance since the start of the current campaign at Brighton but is now expected to get adequate game time with Wigan who are entangled in the relegation dogfight.

Upon his arrival to the DW Stadium, he was part of the team practice session ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Preston North End.

He was an used substitute in the encounter, with manager Paul Cook saying Balogun will be phased gradually into the team.

Balogun is the third Nigerian to join Wigan after Victor Moses and Julius Aghahowa.

The former Mainz 05 player has not featured for Nigeria since 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt because of his lack of playing time with Brighton .

Should he feature prominently for Wigan, it could just be what he needs to draw the attention of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr into handing him a call-up to the national team set-up ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone in March.