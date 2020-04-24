Balogun Reveals He Questions Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles Tactics

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun says he sometimes challenge coach Gernot Rohr when standing up for his teammates, insisting he does this for the overall good of the team.

Balogun, 31, made his Eagles debut in 2014 and has since become a regular member of the side.

The former Mainz 05 of Germany defender has featured at two major international tournaments for Nigeria, including the 2019 Afcon in Egypt where the Eagles clinched bronze.

Balogun while speaking to his fans on Instagram,revealed that since his teammates knew he could speak German like Rohr, he’s the natural choice when the team want to speak to the manager on a training schedule.

“I do challenge the coach sometimes, it helps that we both speak German,” said Balogun.

“Sometimes, when the discussions are heated, the other players will say ‘this Balogun is crazy oh’, but it’s all for the good of the team and constructive.

“Other times players like (Odion) Ighalo might come to me and say, Balogun go and talk to your German father now, when the players want to change or to try something.”

Meanwhile, after missing the Eagles’ opening two fixtures of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers, the experienced defender earned a recall to the Nigeria national team for the upcoming fixture against Sierra Leone.