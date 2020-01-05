Balogun returns for Brighton after Four Months, but suffers first-half injury

Leon Balogun’s return to action for Brighton lasted just 45 minutes after the CB picked up an injury in the third round FA Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Balogun was named in the starting XI, ending a four-month run without a game for the 31 year-old.

However, he was replaces after the break with a suspected thigh problem.

Per Andy Naylor [The Athletic UK], Brighton bring on Aaron Connolly for the second half, just as they did against Chelsea. Leon Balogun picked up a thigh injury. Flat back four now.

Brighton eventually lost 1-0, as Sheffield Wednesday progressed to the fourth round courtesy the odd goal.