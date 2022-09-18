Balogun, Onyekuru out of Super Eagles friendly

By
Adebanjo
-
0
236
CB Leon Balogun.

Leon Balogun and Henry Onyekuru have pulled out of Nigeria’s friendly against Algeria later this month.

Balogun and Onyekuru were named in the Super Eagles 25-man squad by head Coach Jose Peseiro, and announced by the NFF on Saturday.

However, less than 12 hours after the list was published two players have asked to be left out due to injury as confirmed by the team’s latest social media channel post.

Meanwhile, both players have been replaced already with Valentine Ozornwafor and Emmanuel Dennis for Balogun and Onyekuru respectively.

Nigeria’s camp opens on September 19th for the friendly in Oran which is scheduled for 27th September.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here