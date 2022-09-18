Balogun, Onyekuru out of Super Eagles friendly

Leon Balogun and Henry Onyekuru have pulled out of Nigeria’s friendly against Algeria later this month.
Balogun and Onyekuru were named in the Super Eagles 25-man squad by head Coach Jose Peseiro, and announced by the NFF on Saturday.
However, less than 12 hours after the list was published two players have asked to be left out due to injury as confirmed by the team’s latest social media channel post.
Meanwhile, both players have been replaced already with Valentine Ozornwafor and Emmanuel Dennis for Balogun and Onyekuru respectively.
Update: Emmanuel Dennis replaces injured Henry Onyekuru for Algeria pic.twitter.com/Opcpb2Vt8I
— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) September 18, 2022
Nigeria’s camp opens on September 19th for the friendly in Oran which is scheduled for 27th September.