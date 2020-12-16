Balogun Injured, Unbeaten streak Ends in Rangers League cup defeat to St. Mirren

Leon Balogun pulled up injured in his Scottish League cup debut on Wednesday as Rangers lost their first game since August.

Balogun was replaced Eight minutes be regulation time after the 31 year-old picked up a knock.

80′ Leon Balogun is receiving treatment | 2-1 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 16, 2020

82′ SUB: Change for Rangers | 2-1 ➡️ ON: Ianis Hagi

⬅️ OFF: Leon Balogun — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 16, 2020

The Nigerian had played in five consecutive games for the Gers prior Wednesday night’s quarter-final encounter and had featured a total of 16 games across all competitions this term.

It is unclear whether the injury would keep the Center-half sidelined for a lengthy spell or if Manager Steven Gerrard was taking precautions.

Balogun was on a 15-game run for Rangers without suffering a defeat and was not on the pitch when Conor McCarthy struck the dagger to shatter the streak.

The visitors took an early lead through Conor Goldson and it looked like a game they would Boss.

However, five minutes before the break the hosts leveled from the penalty spot through Jamie McGrath.

McGrath returned to fire his side ahead in the game with his second and helped St. Mirren snatch a shocking lead.

But Steven Gerrard’s men hustled their way back into the game, leveling late in the 88th minute from a Steven Davis goal.

However with the game looking like it could extend into extra time, McCarthy snatched a very late winner, deep in additional time.

The hosts held on to knock Rangers out of the cup and record their first win over the Gers since December 2011.