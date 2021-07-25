Balogun gets cameo as Sakala inspire Rangers comeback win over Real Madrid

Leon Balogun came off the bench for the last five minutes in the pre-season friendly between Rangers and Real Madrid at the Ibrox.

The Nigerian who has now featured in all pre-season games for Rangers, was introduced with The Gers ahead in the encounter, 2-1 on Sunday night.

Real Madrid had taken the lead early through Rodrygo, who fired Carlo Ancelotti’s men ahead inside the opening eight minutes.

But Rangers will not respond until the 55th minute and it was new signing Fashion Sakala who lit up the packed stadium.

The Zambian picked a loose ball, sped into the box and managed to squeeze a shot past Andriy Lunin with the aid of the upright.

In the 76th minute the visitors were reduced to 10 men after Nacho was shown a second yellow card.

Rangers will go on to make the advantage count as Cedric Itten completed the turn around with the match-winner a minute later.

Steven Gerrard then sort to manage the game and called on Balogun in the 85 minute; the CB had played a day before against Brighton in another pre-season game that ended goalless.

The Gers marked their 150th anniversary celebrations with the friendly.