Balogun excited with Wigan Athletic Debut in 2-2 draw with Cardiff

Wigan Athletic defender Leon Balogun has praised the performance of the side in Saturday’s 2-2 away draw against Cardiff City.

Balogun made his first start for Paul Cook’s men at the Cardiff City Stadium and featured for the entirety of the match.

He paired Cedric Kipre at the centre of the Latics’ defence after Cheyenne Dunkley was sent off in Wednesday’s draw against Middlesbrough.

Kieffer Moore fired Wigan in front inside the opening five minutes while Josh Murphy restored parity for the hosts three minutes later.

Moore scored his second on the stroke of halftime to make 2-1 before an own goal by Kal Naismith ensured both sides shared the points in a keenly contested encounter.

Reacting to the game, Balogun was pleased to see his team pick a point on the road and urged his side to improve on their defending.

“Important point away from home, but we definitely have to do a better job defending the lead, especially away from home. Now on to the next one! To the travelling fans – thanks for the support, be safe,” Balogun tweeted after the game.

The Super Eagles centre-back will hope to feature prominently for Wigan when they host Millwall at the DW Stadium on Saturday.