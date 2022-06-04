Balogun enters another Transfer Window as Free Agent

For the Eight time in his professional career, Leon Balogun has entered Free Agency and will shop for a new club ahead of next season, after Rangers opted not to hand the CB a new deal.
Balogun joined the Scottish Giants two years ago after a torrid time at English Premier League side Brighton.
He was contracted by the Gers former Manager, Steven Gerrard and went in to win the League title that season.
Under new Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, the Nigerian reached the final of the Europa League and also added the Scottish Cup to his achievements in what was a productive 24 months.
Balogun’s contract ended in May, but the CB was reportedly waiting on the club’s decision in the months leading to the expiration of his contract.
In the just concluded season, playing as both CB and RB on occasions, Leon Balogun made 27 appearances across all competitions and scored 2 goals.
His departure from the club was confirmed, Friday, in a social media post with a tribute video celebrating the Nigerian’s time at Ibrox.
💙 Forever Blue@LeonBalogun leaves a Ranger with everyone at Ibrox wishing him well for the next move in his career. pic.twitter.com/ms0Nph6hkg
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) June 3, 2022
A club statement on the Player’s departure chronicled his achievements and cult hero status.
It read in part:
Defender Balogun immediately bought into the club since signing and played a key role in the delivery of title number 55 to Ibrox in the 2020/21, with a 100% home record.
Additionally, Rangers set a new club record that year of 39 league games undefeated in their final match of the season against Aberdeen.
Whilst being a key role in the backline, the Nigerian internationalist scored two goals in Europe, both being crucial in helping the Light Blues secure their position in the Europa League final in Seville after a remarkable run in the campaign.