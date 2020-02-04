Balogun Eager for new challenge at Wigan Athletic

Nigeria defender Leon Balogun says he is looking forward to a new challenge at Wigan Athletic following his six-month loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Balogun, 31, joined Wigan on transfer deadline day on a temporary move for the remainder of the 2019/2020 seasoning his quest for more game time.

The Super Eagles centre-back will be looking to reignite his career having struggled to establish himself at Brighton,featuring in only 12 games across all competitions since joining the Seagullsin 2018.

Speaking to Lactics TV, Balogun admits his readiness for a fresh start at the Championship club.

“I had a good two days to organise some things back in Brighton and now I’m glad I’m here. Joining up with the lads was the perfect timing. I’m very impressed with the facilities here.”

“I drove up on Sunday, it was a nice peaceful drive, but I was happy to get the journey done because it’s quite a long way.”

With the Latics heading into a home double-header against Preston North End and Middlesbrough off the back of consecutive victories, Balogun hopes to make his debut.

“The season hasn’t gone as the club wanted so far, but from what I have seen from the footage I watched when I was trying to gather some information about the club, I like what I see.

“Now it’s on us to take on this challenge. The win on Saturday was massive and it’s another step in the right direction. I’m happy to come in and play my part in mastering this challenge together.”

The former Mainz 05 player will hope to help the DW outfit, who are currently 22nd in the Championship table, avoid relegation at the end of the season.