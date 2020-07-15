Balogun back in Action as Wigan Hammer Hull City 8-0

Leon Balogun played 78 minutes of a recording winning match for Wigan Athletic as they smashed Hull City 8-0 at the DW stadium.

Balogun returned to the starting after missing two games due to an injury he picked early in the match against Brentford.

The 32-year-old suffered a thigh injury and was substituted six minutes into the game, Wigan eventually lost 3-0.

But on Tuesday, he returned to action and helped the Latics to a comprehensive victory; as they raced to a 7-0 first half lead, and kept a clean sheet.

The win is Wigan’s best performance of the season and it was their biggest league victory since the campaign started.

The result is also the best home result from a championship team since Manchester City pummeled Huddersfield 10 – 1 in November 1987.

Wigan are also the first side in the English top four tiers to scored 7+ goals in one half of football since Watford v Blackpool also in the Championship in January 2015.

The arrival of Balogun in January has helped revived the fortune of the club and has helped them climbed up the table from relegation zone.

With Balogun, Wigan have kept seven clean sheet and remain unbeaten, They have also moved from relegation zone to 13th position on the table with 57 points.

Wigan’s Manager Paul Cook said after the game that Balogun and other players deserved huge credit for their performance.

“Of course I’m delighted but I’ve also got sympathy for Grant and Hull. It’s great for us to win as we have, but management is tough at the minute and I’ve got a little bit of feelings for them, because it’s very tough to be on (the end of) a scoreline like that.

“The players deserve so much credit but there is two big games to go. We’re climbing a mountain but we’re not at the top. We’re very proud of our supporters and the town, to raise the money and give us the support they have, and I think tonight we’ve gone a long way towards repaying that.”