Balogun Available for Brighton’s FA Cup clash against Sheffield Wednesday

Brighton Manager, Graham Potter has confirmed defender Leon Balogun could play a part in the FA Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Balogun, 31, will make only his second appearance of the season when Brighton face the Blades this weekend.

The Nigerian has missed 40 consecutive EPL games and his only appearance this season came in the Carabao Cup win over Bristol Rovers back in August.

Graham admitted the centre-back is in contention to feature having recovered from an illness that kept him out of action during the busy festive period.

“Leon Balogun is fit and comes into contention. He was sick over Christmas which is why he wasn’t involved but he has been training.

“There is a chance Solly March could be involved in the group on Saturday.”

The former Mainz 05 defender has made eleven appearances across two seasons since joining Brighton in June of 2018.